WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after an accident in Johnson County on Friday.

An accident report says the wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cypress Creek Road near Liberty Grove Church Road.

Kevin Ervin, 31, was driving north around a curve on Cypress Creek Road when the car went across the road to the east shoulder, hit a tree, and overturned.

The car came to a stop on its driver side facing south.

Ervin died from his injuries.