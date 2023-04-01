Man dies early Saturday in East Macon shooting

Someone also shot and killed Donmeico Flowers' brother last year.

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in East Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they pronounced 26-year-old Donmeico Flowers dead at 1031 Hall St. That's in the Fort Hill neighborhood.

Jones says the original call came in as a fight around 2:30 Saturday morning.

A few minutes later someone called to report a person shot.

Jones says someone killed Flowers brother last year. His brother was 16-year-old Hakeem Flowers who was shot at a vacant lot on Mason Street last June.