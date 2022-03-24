Man found dead at apartment complex in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they got reports of a man with gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. Wednesday

MACON, Ga. — A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the Park at Northside Apartments at 3876 Northside Drive.

The release says the Macon-Bibb 911 Center got the call around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They received reports of a man found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex, near the front entrance.

An ambulance took the man to Atrium Health Navicent, but he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says they will not release the victim's name until the next of kin has been notified.

No one else was hurt.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.