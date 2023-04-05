Man killed in hit-and-run at I-16, I-75 intersection

He was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning while walking on the interstate.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the man was walking near the intersection of I-16 Westbound and I-75 Northbound around 2:17 a.m. when a vehicle hit him.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His name will not be released until his family is contacted.

There is currently no description of the vehicle that hit him.