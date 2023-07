Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says he was hit around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and died at 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a man is dead after he was hit by a car in Macon.

He was hit around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday on Hawkinsville Road.

Jones pronounced the man dead at 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

The man had no ID, but Jones says he's a white man with tattoos on his left arm reading, "Hope, Dream, and No Regrets," and on his right hand reading "Love, Family, and Swim."