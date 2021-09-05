x
Man injured in shooting behind Macon restaurant

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 6 p.m. behind Glory Days Grill.
MACON, Ga. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting outside Glory Days Grill in Macon Sunday evening. 

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they got the call at 5:51 p.m. of a person shot in the parking lot of the restaurant on Arkwright Road. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man shot in the foot. 

The Sheriff's Office says the victim heard a couple arguing outside and that there were several shots fired. They say the injury is non-life threatening, and that he was taken to Atrium Health for treatment. 

There is no information on the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing. 