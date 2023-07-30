Motorcyclist killed in east Macon traffic accident

MACON, Ga. —
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly traffic accident that happened on Riggins Mill Road near Herbert Smart Airport in Macon.
Their news release says a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a motorcycle.
The accident was called into the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center at 12:39 a.m., Sunday.
The motorcyclist, later identified as 48-year-old Michael Burnett of Macon, was pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley .
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
This accident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator.