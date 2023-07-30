Motorcyclist killed in east Macon traffic accident

It happened early Sunday on Riggins Mill Road near Herbert Smart Airport

MACON, Ga. —

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly traffic accident that happened on Riggins Mill Road near Herbert Smart Airport in Macon.

Their news release says a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a motorcycle.

The accident was called into the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center at 12:39 a.m., Sunday.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 48-year-old Michael Burnett of Macon, was pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley .

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

This accident is still under investigation.