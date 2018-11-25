A man is facing a child abuse charge after overdosing in a restaurant bathroom Friday, St. Petersburg police said.

According to an affidavit, Jacob William Smith, 36, took the child into the bathroom at a Hardees on 34th Street N. He then used heroin in front of the child and overdosed.

The two were in the bathroom for about 11 minutes, police said.

The child then left the bathroom and had someone call 911.

Smith was arrested Saturday.

He was already in trouble with the law this week. He was the subject of a burglary warrant. And he was arrested after allegedly trying to steal a Porter impact cable driver worth $74.87 from a Lowe's on Wednesday. He was stopped by a loss prevention officer.

Police said when he was detained, he gave his brother's name and birthday instead of his own.

He is facing charges of child abuse, petit theft, providing a false name and burglary. He is being held on $10,400 bail.

