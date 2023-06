The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at a Chevron gas station on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot in the leg at a gas station Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the Chevron gas station on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon around 10:30 p.m.

The man is recovering at a local hospital and is in stable condition.