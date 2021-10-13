GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday after his son exploded a bomb in a Newaygo High School classroom in March.
David Robert-Daniel Saylor Sr.'s son was 16 years old at the time. He accidentally detonated a bomb he brought from home, losing both of his thumbs. He also injured a teacher and four other students.
His son was charged in April 2021.
Officials searched Saylor's home following the event.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to owning a pipe bomb and stolen gun. He also admitted that him and his son designed and made explosives for two years.
Saylor was sentenced by a federal judge in Grand Rapids. He had to pay $5,000 in restitution to Newaygo High School and $200 in other charges.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.