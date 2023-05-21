Man shot in the 2300 block of Ballard Place in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office says it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the 2300 block of Ballard Place in Macon.

That's near Ballard Hudson Middle School.

In a release, they say it happened after a fight at a home on Ballard Place.

They say a 24-year-old Macon man was driven to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No one else was hurt.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting. They've not released any information on the shooter.