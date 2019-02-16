HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Hawkinsville Friday evening.

Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it happened around 6:18 p.m. at Henry Way Apartments located on 6th Street.

Shundrecus Jackson, 27, was shot and died from his injuries.

The shooter was identified and gave a statement to law enforcement.

No charges have been filed and the case is still under investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they should contact Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-5121 or the Eastman G.B.I. office at 478-374-6988.