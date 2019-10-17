PARKLAND, Fla. — A South Florida man joined an alligator in a swimming pool to coax it out.

Paul Bedard of Gator Boys Alligator Rescue posted pictures on Instagram of his removal of the 8 to 9-foot alligator.

"I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call," Bedard said. "These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there."

Bedard also wrote the alligator was mellow and didn't give him a hard time at all.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter