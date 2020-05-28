BUFFALO, N.Y. — During this pandemic, many people have been going above and beyond in their own way, and even more have found creative ways to show their appreciation.

Master Chuck Gorino has been teaching students martial arts and discipline for two decades. His school has more than 300 students, and he prides himself on making a connection with each of them.

During this time of social distancing, he and his instructors have kept their classes going virtually and kept those connections alive through weekly check-in phone calls.

Those students and their families recently showed their appreciation with a car parade and messages of support. Master Gorino was taken aback by the gesture.

"It was a roller coaster of emotions. It was the surprise, the happiness, the sadness that I couldn't hug my students, the frustration. (It was) humbling most of all. I know it sounds corny. I have to make a living. This is my business and everything, but I do this because I love Tae Kwon Do more than just about anything in the world, and to have them show that kind of appreciation, I didn't need that parade, but it was fun," said Gorino.

Master Gorino stresses to his students that the same discipline that helps them in their classes can help them through the struggles of every day life. As a reminder, he and his staff have placed signs on every student's lawn that read, "Tough times don't last... tough people do."

