The book, "Hey Georgia," was unveiled in a ceremony with Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and Malcolm Mitchell on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Georgia's first lady and a former UGA football star have teamed up on a children's book that will be distributed to all Pre-K classes in the state.

The book, "Hey Georgia," was unveiled with a reading to young students at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and Malcolm Mitchell, who won a Super Bowl in the NFL before injuries derailed his career and he devoted himself full-time as a children's writer, co-authored the book.

Speaking to the students who were in attendance for the book's revealing, Kemp said the book would explore "my love for Georgia's natural resources, like our golden beaches that provide a haven for sea turtles to hatch and find their way to the sea," as well as the state's hiking trails, its agricultural resources and "themes like love and respect for both humans and our furry friends."

“We hope this book educates young learners about everything their state has to offer and brings the magic of reading, joy, and happiness to classrooms and homes all across Georgia," Kemp said.

The students in attendance were from Heards Ferry Elementary School in Fulton County.

Mitchell, who played at UGA from 2011-15 before joining the New England Patriots in the NFL for a season, told the students his children's literary career and literacy advocacy had become so important to him because, "I want you to grow up to be the best you can be, and I know reading will help you do that."

With "Hey Georgia," he told the students, he wanted to communicate that "we hope you love this beautiful state and you treat it very well - the pets, the animals, the people, the plants as well."