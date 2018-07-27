TAKOMA PARK, MD -- A Maryland mother will spend the next 11 months behind bars after abandoning nine of her children on the side of the road.

Sheri Marshall was sentenced on Thursday after police say she left her children cold, hungry and without any adults back in December 2016.

Prosecutors said Marshall was driving with her 10 children in the car on I-495 in Greenbelt, Md. That's when she got into an argument with her oldest son and kicked him out the car.

After running out of gas on East West Highway, Marshall vanished into the night.

The nine children had to fend for themselves for two nights, with temperatures below thirty degrees.

Investigators said the children found some loose change inside of the van. They went to a local gas station to buy diapers, cookies and juice.

The kids were taken from their mother, and placed with family members.

