FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Massee Lane Gardens in Fort Valley is celebrating 50 years being open, and its history is still being preserved today.

Camille Bielby works at the American Camellia Society at the gardens.

Even before she started working there, she says she fell in love with the garden many years ago.

"When I was little, my grandfather would bring me out here, and I didn't realize how special it was," Bielby said. "I just thought everyone had a fairy camellia garden in their backyard."

Bielby has worked tirelessly to preserve the history of both the camellia society leaders and the garden itself, sorting through pictures and finding out more about who is in them.

She says we can all thank David Strother, the man who took his private camellia garden and added it to the 120 acres of farm land to become the new home for the American Camellia Society 50 years ago.

"In 1968, Strother offered the property to the society. He shared all these camellias he brought from all over the world and put out here, and we're all still enjoying that sharing of his today," said Bielby.

Now, the grounds have more than just camellias. There is a koi pond, a 'house' with fine china and a greenhouse.

"Not only do we have these camellias that have been planted out here from the 30s, still planting, still expanding, still growing, and all of this started because Dave Strother put this one flower out here, and he fell in love with it," said Bielby.

The camellias are in full bloom year-round and February is the peak bloom time.

Massee Lane Gardens will be hosting their annual Festival of Camellias for the entire month of February.

The full list of events can be found here.