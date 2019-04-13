The Masters tournament final-round has been moved up due to the possibility of severe weather on Sunday.

The live broadcast of the final-round of the Masters will begin at 9:00 a.m. on 13WMAZ. The tournament will re-air from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tournament officials announced Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club that players on Sunday will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

Click here for the latest on the possibility of severe weather in Central Georgia.