HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — He left home with no means of communication around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Now, investigators are trying to help him get home safe.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, 75-year-old Willard Leroy Smith was last seen on Winters Road and was reported missing by his roommates, who believe he may have conditions that cause him to get lost more easily.

Smith is described as a white male who is about 5'7" tall and 150 pounds. The last time anyone saw Smith, he was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a black coat. Investigators say he has no phone.

His disappearance has sparked a Mattie's Call, which is an alert specifically for elderly or disabled residents who have been reported missing in Georgia.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011 or 911. Tipsters can also email the sheriff's office at info@sheriffhcga.com.

Willard Leroy Smith

Haralson County Sheriff's Office

