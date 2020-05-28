CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.
Authorities said Sheila Montes was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. on Diamond Drive.
She was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and purple Adidas.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department.
Clayton County PD
