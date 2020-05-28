CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Authorities said Sheila Montes was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. on Diamond Drive.

She was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and purple Adidas.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department.

Mattie's Call for Ms. Sheila Montes.

Clayton County PD

OTHER HEADLINES

'Armed and dangerous': Manhunt underway for college student linked to two deaths

George Floyd's death is about 'what are you as a human being,' Atlanta leaders say

Joe Biden says nation grieves for 100,000 US coronavirus victims

As restrictions ease, Georgia beaches seeing record numbers