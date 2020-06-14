MCINTYRE, Ga. — It's been three years since Sergeants Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica were killed on the job.

"After my mom and dad, he was my greatest protector and supporter," said Denise Billue, younger sister of Curtis Billue.

She says it still hasn't gotten any easier.

"For the first year, you're in shock. Second year, you're trying to make sense of everything. And this year, reality has really, really, really hit home," she said.

In June of 2017, Billue and Monica were transporting a bus of inmates through Putnam County when Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe, two inmates, allegedly shot them.

Denise says to commemorate the third year, she planned to visit the site of the shooting for the first time, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.

Billue says in this third year, her family is praying for a set trial date for closure.

"We will never move on without Curtis. We will move forward, but we will never move on. A link in our family chain was broken and it will never be replaced," she said.

With monuments and memorials for her brother across the state, including one in their hometown of McIntyre, she says one thing does bring her some peace.

"From the beginning to the end, on the day that his life was taken, he was still serving until the very end," she said.

13WMAZ also spoke to the Monica family and they say they are not ready to speak on Christopher's death yet, but they did provide a brief statement.

They say they are thankful for the support they’ve received from the community and ask that folks please continue to support them.

