CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A company is making history by banning meat.

WeWork, a shared workspace business with two offices in Charlotte and two more coming soon to Raleigh, announced they will no longer serve, pay for, or reimburse any meal that has meat in it.

And with that one email from corporate, 6,000 employees became vegetarians -- during work hours at least.

“It’s really exciting for me especially being vegan because that means somebody’s actually hearing our voice, hearing the voiceless which are the animals,” said Jessica Ledbetter, manager at Bean Vegan Cuisine in Charlotte.

By eliminating meat, WeWork said by 2023 they will save:

16.7 billion gallons of water

445 million pounds of CO2 emissions

and 15.5 million animals.

“That’s amazing, I’m excited,” Ledbetter said. “That is something I hope to keep seeing here in America.”

However, it didn’t take long to find people who weren’t on board.

“I love meat,” Lowell Austin said. “I think that should be someone’s own opinion whether they want to eat meat or not.”

WeWork declined an interview but said the new policy is the environmentally responsible thing to do. Others worry it's a dangerous precedent of CEOs inserting their personal morals on employees’ lives.

