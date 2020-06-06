ATLANTA — The Atlanta Committee for Progress, a partnership of Atlanta's top business, civic and academic leaders, chaired by Delta CEO Ed Bastian, pledged on Monday to "do our part," to build a more just, inclusive world.

“We know that words aren’t enough. Concrete actions and solutions are essential to reverse the long history of systemic racism and injustice that is a stain on our great nation,” read the statement, signed by Bastian - ACP’s 2020 Chairman - and dozens of other Atlanta community leaders.

Each has had a stake in the growth and stability of metro Atlanta -- some of them for many years.

Other metro Atlanta business leaders joining Bastian in signing the declaration are well-known local names that include Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Chick-fil-A Chairman and CEO Dan Cathy, Georgia State University President Dr. Mark P. Becker, Georgia Tech's President Dr. Angel Cabrera, NCR President and CEO Mike Hayford, Norfolk Southern Chairman Jim Squires among many others.

The statement, in full, reads:

The senseless and horrific events of the past several weeks have left the people of our community reeling with anguish, fear, frustration and justified anger. Our hearts ache for the pain being felt by our neighbors, friends, families and colleagues.

As business leaders in Atlanta, with its deep and rich legacy of peaceful protest, we know too well the injustice that continues to plague our community from racism, discrimination and violence. Our shared history compels us to work together to create a better future for everyone.

Our city’s leaders have been models for the nation with their compassion and empathy during the past several days. We thank Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the City of Atlanta staff, the Atlanta Police and Fire Rescue Departments for their thoughtful, human approach to the unrest in our community. We are committed to working with them and other civic leaders to move forward to a more inclusive and just society.

Collectively and individually, we believe in an inclusive world. We believe everyone’s voice should be heard. We believe in freedom of expression. And we stand ready to help build a better future for all.

As business leaders with deep ties to Atlanta, we pledge to do our part.

Claire Lewis Arnold, CEO, Leapfrog Services, Inc

Ed Bastian CEO, Delta Air Lines, Inc. & ACP 2020 Chair

Dr. Mark P. Becker President, Georgia State University

Mark Begor CEO, Equifax

Arthur M. Blank Owner, Atlanta Falcons

Raphael Bostic, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

W. Paul Bowers Chairman, President & CEO, Georgia Power

Matt Bronfman CEO, Jamestown, L.P.

Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell President, Spelman College

Dan Cathy Chairman & CEO, Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Dr. Ångel Cabrera President, Georgia Institute of Technology

Colin Connolly, President & CEO, Cousins Properties, Inc.

Martin L. Flanagan President & CEO, Invesco

Mike Hayford, President & CEO, NCR

Doug Hertz, Chairman & CEO, United Distributors

James Hannan, Executive Vice President & CEO of Enterprises, Koch Industries

Venessa Harrison, President, AT&T Georgia

John Haupert, President & CEO, Grady Health System

Doug Hertz, President & CEO, United Distributors

Donna Hyland, President & CEO, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Jenna Kelly, President, Georgia Division, Truist Financial

Paul Judge, Chairman, Pindrop

Elie Maalouf,CEO, IHG, The Americas

Ryan Marshall, President & CEO, PulteGroup, Inc.

Penelope McPhee, President, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Craig Menear, Chairman, President & CEO, The Home Depot

James Quincey, President & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company

Tony Ressler, Owner, Atlanta Hawks

Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company

Jeff Sloan, CEO, Global Payments

Nicholas Speeks, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz USA

Jim Squires, Chairman, President & CEO, Norfolk Southern

Claire E. Sterk, President, Emory University

Wendy Stewart, Atlanta Market President, Bank of America

Russell Stokes, President & CEO, GE Power

Alex Taylor, President & CEO, Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Scott Taylor, President & CEO, Carter

Dr. David A. Thomas, President, Morehouse College

Carol Tomé, CEO, UPS

Steve Voorhees, CEO, WestRock

