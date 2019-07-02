MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Step on to the trolley in Milledgeville this month and take a step back in time.

Twice in February, the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Convention and Visitors Bureau will offer free trolley rides focused on the county's African-American history.

The tour is not exclusive to Black History Month, but is normally offered to groups of 10 or more for $250. The two-hour tours will be on February 10th and 24th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"We talk about everything from when our history included enslaved people to our more current history, including things like Milledgeville's first African-American history," said CVB executive director, Rebekah Snider. "It's a great look at Milledgeville's history, who the community is, who the community's been for a long time, and how we've gotten to the point that we're at today."

The tour specifically highlights five sites that have significant African-American history: the Old State Capitol, now home to Georgia Military College, the Sallie Ellis Davis House, Memory Hill Cemetery, Flagg Chapel Baptist Church and "The Strip," Milledgeville's historic black business district.

The Sallie Ellis Davis House memorializes Baldwin County's first African-American principal, who dedicated her career to educating black kids in her community.

The house is owned by Georgia College and State University, and tour goers can see exhibits put together by the college.

Memory Hill Cemetery houses the graves of more than 500 unmarked slave graves. The cemetery highlights other black historic figures like Milledgeville's first black doctor, B.G. Simmons and the Buffalo Soldiers, who served on the Western Frontier after the Civil War.

Flagg Chapel Baptist Church is the first African-American owned church in Milledgeville and was started in 1830 by Wilkes Flagg, a former slave. He worked as a blacksmith and eventually bought his freedom and the freedom of his family.

"The Strip" was a stretch of road starting at the corner of North Wayne Street and McIntosh Street that held a collection of black-owned businesses. The tour will highlight Allen's Market specifically which is now a theatre space owned by Allied Arts.

Snider said the collection of history can draw up emotions.

"Just being really honest, the history can be really raw, sometimes it can be really inspirational, so it's really real to who Milledgeville is all the time," Snider said.

The tours are first come, first served, and the trolley holds 24 seats.

Those who may miss the trolley on February 10 can still participate in Milledgeville's Super Museum Sunday, where free admission will be offered to the Old Governor's Mansion, the Sallie Ellis Davis House, the John Marlow Arts Gallery and Flannery O'Conner's home, the Andalusia Farm.