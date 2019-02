The Milledgeville-Baldwin EMA says a tanker truck caught fire on Fall Line Freeway between Hwy. 112 and Hwy. 441 Thursday morning. Drivers should avoid the area.

Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation says the tractor trailer overturned, causing a spill of some sort. Drivers cannot travel past that location until it is cleared.

WMAZ

GDOT's Georgia 511 says all lanes are blocked. The expected clear time is noon.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates.