HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 53-year-old man.

According to deputies, Samuel Minta has been missing since 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. He was last seen in Flowery Branch. Minta could be lost or confused, the sheriff's office said.

He might be in a tan or gold 2004 Kia Optima that has the license plate CJH 5333. He was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Minta is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Minta's whereabouts should contact Investigator Mason at 770-519-2301.

Saumel Minta

Hall County Sheriff's Office

