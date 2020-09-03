CORDELE, Ga. — UPDATE: Police are saying she has been found safely.

The Cordele Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Cordele Police Department WE NEED YOUR HELP: we've received information that 10 yr. old Janiya... h Frier is missing. If you've seen her today or know of her whereabouts call 911. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket with fur lining the hood, and black pants. It's believed she left on her own from the 400 Blk.

According to Administrative Captain Andrew Roufs, family members reported Janiyah Frier missing when they returned home and could not find her Sunday. Roufus says it is believed she left on her own from the 400 Block of West 9th Avenue in Cordele.

Cordele Police and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search, according to Roufs.

Frier was last seen wearing a purple jacket with fur lining on the hood and black pants, according to the Facebook post.

If you see Frier, you are asked to call 911.

