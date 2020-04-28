CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies are searching for 11-year-old Trinity Paige Lester. She was last seen around 8:40 p.m. Monday, April 27, at her home off N Groveland Way in Crystal River.

Deputies believe she is wearing the green Plant City jacket show in her photo. She is a Crystal River Middle School student and has blond hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Trinity’s whereabouts, please contact the CCSO non-emergency line at (352)726-1121, or 9-1-1.

