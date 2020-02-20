SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the body of a missing college student from South Carolina.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, deputies found 21-year-old John Martin Jr. dead inside his vehicle that was parked outside the driveway of a rental cabin on Paradise Ridge Drive.

Deputies do not suspect foul play at this time.

According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. on Thursday after they were contacted by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina about the missing student.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Martin was reported missing after he was last seen at a residence in the Clemson area around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.