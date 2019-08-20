GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who was supposed to be traveling to the Grand Strand but never showed up.

Bill Kelly Dearman II, 41, was last seen on July 1 in a newer model, white Volvo car, according to deputies. Dearman was supposed to be traveling to Myrtle Beach but deputies say he never showed up.

Deputies say Dearman suffers from several mental health issues and is considered endangered.

If you see Dearman or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.