OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida deputies are on the lookout for a child they believe was abducted and taken north - possibly to Atlanta.

Osceola County authorities are on the lookout for 2-year-old Elijah West who may have been taken by his parents Sheena Marie Dubois and Anthony Deon West. Deputies believe their actions came after they learned of a judge's order obtained by investigators.

There is now an active court order instructing any law enforcement officer to "take immediate custody" of Elijah. Police believe they could be with relatives in the Orlinda, Tennessee; Madison, Tennessee; or Atlanta areas.

Anyone with information on the location of Elijah or his parents are asked to contact local law enforcement immediately or call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office directly at 407-348-2222.

