PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a missing teen girl.

The sheriff's office says 15-year-old Kayden Chastain was last seen walking away from the area of John Barber Road.

Authorities say she may have been picked up by an Uber at that point. The sheriff's office did not say they believed the Uber driver was involved in any way in her going missing.

Chastain was described as standing 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She is said to have shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pajamas. The sheriff's office did not specify when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to contact Paulding County E911 at 770-445-2117.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

