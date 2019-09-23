CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cherokee County are searching for two girls presumed to be runaways who were last seen at the same time and place on Sunday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did not link the two girls, 17-year-old Kaylee Town and 17-year-old Mackenzie Squires, but posted both of their runaway notices at the same time on Facebook on Monday morning.

Each was last season at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday evening at Sam Nelson Road and Highway 140 in Cherokee County.

Town was described by the sheriff's office as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and wearing gray shorts and a pink/red shirt when she was last seen. Squires was described as 5-foot-5, 230 pounds and last wearing blue shorts and a gray T-shirt.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Cherokee Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4080.

