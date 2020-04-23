HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Hall County say they're looking for a missing woman who left her memory care facility early Thursday morning.

The Oakwood Police Department said Jo-Green Baxter has dementia and left The Waterford at Oakwood facility on Hudson Drive in Oakwood at 1 a.m. in the morning.

They said she is believed to be in immediate danger and they are requesting immediate assistance from the public.

At approximately 1 a.m. this morning, Jo Green-Baxter left The Waterford at Oakwood, a memory care facility located on Hudson Drive in Oakwood. Ms. Baxter suffers from dementia and is believed to be in immediate danger.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Oakwood Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

Islands of protection in a sea of COVID-19: Dozens of senior living facilities in Georgia reporting zero new cases

Police: Man shoots, kills 16-year-old stepson after shooting him several times

'It's tough. We're trying to put our trust in God.' | Infertility treatments delayed during pandemic

President Trump 'strongly' disagrees with Gov. Kemp's decision to begin reopening Georgia's economy