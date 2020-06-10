Mattie's Call issued for man missing since midnight in Clayton County

Authorities are asking for help finding 41-year-old Mitchell Wright who walked away from the 5900 block of Highway 85.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing man who hadn't been seen since around midnight on Monday.

The department has issued a Mattie's Call for 41-year-old Mitchell Wright hoping it aids in their search. The special alert is reserved for the elderly and those with conditions that may place their lives in danger. Police said Wright walked away from the 5900 block of Highway 85 near Riverdale just after midnight.

Wright, who police said has a habit of walking away from home, is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has also been diagnosed with borderline bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and depression.