MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough Police need help finding a missing 52-year-old man.
The police department said Jeff Davis left his McDonough home around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.
He was last seen wearing all black and carrying a green Army style backpack with a sleeping bag on top of it.
Police said Davis left his belongings at home as is considered to be a "critical missing person."
He weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall. Davis has a tattoo of a dragon on his neck, a tattoo of “Sheena” on his stomach, and a tattoo of the grim reaper on the left side of his chest.
Aanyone who sees Davis is asked to contact Det. W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org.
