TAOS COUNTY, N.M. -- Interviews with some of the 11 children found living in deplorable conditions on a New Mexico compound show a 3-year-old missing Jonesboro boy died and was buried there.

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj was allegedly abducted by his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, back in December 2017. Local and state New Mexico law enforcement officials raided the compound on Friday and arrested Ibn Wahhaj and another Atlanta man, Lucas Morten.

Officials also found three women and 11 children living on the property, but not Abdul.

However, on Monday, officials said the remains of a child were found, but so far, have not been positively identified as Abdul-Ghani.

According to interviews conducted by Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe, at least two of the children saw Abdul, described by them as being in "poor health," on the property, and that the boy died there.

"Uncle Lucas," the interviews said, "washed the boy's body twice and buried him near a tunnel on the compound."

Hogrefe's affadavit said the body's washing is "consistent with Muslim beliefs" and that Morten and Ibn Wahhaj, as well as the others on the compound, are Muslim.

Each of the women, Hogrefe's affadavit said, "were insistent they had been told by the males that they could not talk about Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj and would not."

The remains were found on the compound's inner portion on what would have been Abdul's fourth birthday.

All five adults have been charged with 11 counts of child abuse, with Morten and Ibn Wahhaj facing additional charges.

Abdul-Ghani was allegedly abducted by his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, in December 2017.

