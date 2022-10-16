Missing man in Taylor County found safe in woods

The sheriff's office says he was found Sunday afternoon after wandering off from a deer camp the day before.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.

The sheriff's office says he was dehydrated and had multiple scratches on his body.

The man was found around 1:35 p.m. by the helicopter team and was carried out of the woods.

He was taken to Upson Regional Hospital by Taylor County EMS.