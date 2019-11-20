COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators with the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) are looking for a 57-year-old man who has been reported missing by relatives.

John William Huggins, 57, left work on Morningside Drive in West Columbia on Friday, November 15, 2019 and hasn’t spoken with family members since.

According to law enforcement, Huggins needs medicine and relatives are concerned with his welfare, safety and well-being.

Citizens with information about Huggins’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC, or onine at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.