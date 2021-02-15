Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing man

Family members say Sherrod Antonio Wilson suffers from Schizophrenia and PTSD.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's office, 31-year-old Sherrod Antonio Wilson was last seen last Tuesday, February 9th, at his grandma's home on John Kennedy Drive.

Family members say, Wilson, suffers from Schizophrenia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The release says it is "unusual" for Wilson to be gone for this long.

Wilson is a Black male 5'11 and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jogging suit, black shirt with blue lettering on the back of the shirt, and red tennis shoes according to the release.