Deputies say she was reported missing after she couldn't be found in her bedroom one morning. She also took a neighbor's car.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan County deputies have located a missing teen they said was traveling to Florida to visit an unknown person.

According to RCSO, the 14-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, March 21. At 7 a.m. that day, deputies say her mother discovered she wasn't in her bedroom.

Deputies said the teen has been located in Anderson, SC, at her aunt’s home. Her mother is on her way to pick her up.

Deputies said the teen took a neighbor's car, apologizing to the neighbor in her note. The car in question is a 2007 white Ford Fusion sedan with North Carolina tag ZTY1012 and has since been entered into the NCIC as a stolen car.