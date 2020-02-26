SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Spalding County say they're searching for a missing 84-year-old woman.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office posted the notice to Facebook, saying that Willie Jo Greer had last been seen around noon yesterday, Feb. 25.

She was described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds. The sheriff's office said she may be driving a dark green 2009 Kia Rondo with the license tag BVT4449.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who sees her or with information about where she may be to call 770-467-4282.

Spalding County Sheriff's Office

