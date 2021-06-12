Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County teen

Anyone with information on India Morris' whereabouts are being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County teenager India Morris has been reported missing. Police are now asking the public for help locating her.

The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call early Monday morning. The 16-year-old was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday night on Churchill Court in Riverdale wearing black jogging pants, a black jacket and white tennis shoes. Morris is 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long red hair.

Morris has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and ADHD, according to police. She also has a history of suicide attempts, they said.