Teen missing for months from Oconee County has been found

Julia Mann has been found, the sheriff's office said.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teen who had been missing since February has been found, authorities said.

Julia Mann, 17, was reported missing on Feb. 20, 2020, after she was last seen in an Oconee County neighborhood.

At the time, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office had few details about the circumstances of her disappearance. Weeks later, authorities had determined that the 17-year-old may have left on her own accord but didn't know why she had left or where she had gone.

In the weeks after her disappearance, investigators with the sheriff's office and other agencies performed searches from ground and air and sent K-9 units to canvass the area. They also issued a $10,000 reward for information, which was later raised to $20,000.

Now, roughly four months after her disappearance, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that Mann has been found.

"She appears to be safe and local authorities have been notified," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office said it will not release any further details surrounding her disappearance at this time. They asked that the public respect her privacy and "be respectful to a teenage girl and her family."

"Thank you for your concern and your assistance in finding Julia," the sheriff's office concluded.