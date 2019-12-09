WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police need your help finding an 11-year-old boy from Woodbridge, Virginia.

Xa’vion Jalil Satcher was last seen on Wednesday. Police believe he left on his own, but may be in need of assistance.

Xa’vion Jalil Satcher is described as a black male, 4’08” tall, 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt with orange writing and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

