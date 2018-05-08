SARASOTA, Fla. -- A mother is accused of doing drugs with an acquaintance in a parked car as her two, 3-year-old daughters sat in the back seat.

Krystle Mcleod, 37, and 53-year-old Lisa Bryan were seen by officers injecting themselves with needles around 3:30 a.m. Sunday as they sat in a driveway in the area of 200 Midwest Parkway, according to a news release.

The vehicle was filled with powder cocaine, rock cocaine, marijuana, needles and burned spoons, as well as burned glass and pipes.

The two children were taken to an area hospital, where they were found to be in good condition.

Officers took the women to jail. Mcleod is charged with two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue. Bryan is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia with residue and possession of drugs without a prescription.

