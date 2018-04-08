The victim of a shooting that happened Friday in Monroe County is confirmed to be the aunt of a University of Georgia football player.

According to 11Alive, Tonia Herring, 49, is the aunt of defensive lineman Malik Herring.

Raymond Chambliss, 64, was arrested Friday and is charged with felony murder, according to Lt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the homicide was an act of domestic violence.

