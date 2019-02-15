FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man is in jail after he was arrested and charged with dog fighting on Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and US Marshalls Service were serving a federal warrant at the home of Kevin Charles, 43, on Garr Road.

During the warrant service, a Monroe County deputy saw signs of dog fighting at the house.

Investigators were called to the scene and served a search warrant on the house. The investigators found nine fighting dogs who were rescued and taken to the Monroe County animal shelter.

Charles has not been arrested on the Monroe County warrant since he is federal custody. Since he is in federal custody, there is no booking photo available at this time.

The case is still under investigation.