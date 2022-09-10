Sheriff: More than 30 people arrested in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park

Sheriff David Davis says the operation took weeks to plan with state patrol.

MACON, Ga. — Several people are in custody and dozens of cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis tells 13 WMAZ "30 to 40" people were arrested at Carolyn Crayton Park after law enforcement moved in on a weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-day." Davis says they'll have an exact number on the amount arrested and cited Monday morning.

"Sunday fun-day, but we made it a Sunday sad day for folks," Sheriff Davis said.

Davis says the park is among several hotspots where people do spinouts and burnouts.

Davis said Sunday night, roughly 50 cars were being towed as part of Operation Street Defender. Several of them are classic muscle cars.

When our cameras were on the scene, deputies were still arresting people and bussing several to the jail.

As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Bibb County inmate search showed at least 10 people were booked for "unlawful assembly" or "preventing lawful meetings".

Davis says those arrested are charged under a new state law, which makes it illegal for those who participate or even spectate street racing.

He says this operation is a "well planned out effort" that's taken weeks, between the Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol.

Davis says they plan to have more operations like this one in other hotspots.

He says the Sheriff's Office wants to send a message that street racing will not be tolerated.