MORROW, Ga. — A Morrow police officer is scheduled to undergo surgery after suffering a compound fracture while pursuing shoplifting suspects at Southlake Mall.

According to the Morrow Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle with three suspects inside accused of stealing high-end perfume worth thousands from Macy's.

Sgt. Quach (no first name given) chased the suspects, fell and badly broke his arm. He was taken to Morrow EMS and is expected to have surgery on Friday to repair his arm.

Two of the three suspects were caught and are facing felony charges, police said. The third suspect is still being sought.

Southlake Mall theft suspects

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Man convicted of beating Publix employee to death with baseball bat